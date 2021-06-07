Parents need not fear about Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome

Hyderabad: There is no need for undue concern about Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome MISC in children post Covid. It is a rare situation that can emerge in children and even in adults post Covid-19.

It is curable, said Dr Rakesh Mishra former director CCMB. Talking to The Hans India, Director Medical Education Dr Ramesh Reddy said there was no need to fear. "The government is making all necessary arrangements in advance to deal with the MISC," he said.

As per experts, Covid-19 itself might not seriously affect children in the third wave but other severe complications like Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MSIC) due to Covid can turn into a bigger problems. According to officials, over 50 children with MISC are under treatment at Niloufer Hospital at present.

According to Murali Krishna, Superintendent of Niloufer Hospital, there has been no serious case and the children were getting discharged within five days.

However, doctors say that parents need to keep a watch on children for symptoms like vomiting, diarrhoea, pain in the stomach, skin rash, feeling unusually tired, fast heartbeat, rapid breathing, redness in eyes, redness or swelling of the lips and tongue and face, redness or swelling of the hands or feet, headache or dizziness.

If such symptoms are found to be there for more than 24 hours, then they should consult the doctors.

This syndrome is generally found in children under 15 years and if treatment is not provided in time, they may need ICU treatment say health experts. But then not more than one percent of children may be affected, experts feel.

Health department officials said the government was taking steps to control the syndrome. Around 1,000 beds are being arranged in Niloufer Hospital, Gandhi and other government hospitals in the city.

Experts further say that the Government should ensure that there was no repetition of black marketing of Remdesivir and Amphotericin B which are used to treat MISC.

In some cases, even steroids may have to be used and hence the government should ensure that all designated hospitals have enough stocks of the necessary medicines and injections.