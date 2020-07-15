Parents protest against school in Secunderabad

Secunderabad: Parents of children studying in St Andrews School, Old Bowenpally, took to protest on Tuesday morning, demanding reduction in fees keeping in mind the debilitating impact on their finances by the raging Covid crisis.



Around 100 parents gathered in front of the school demanding that the school also suspend online classes. "Our financial condition has taken a huge hit amid the lockdown and we cannot afford to pay fees. In the name of tuition fees, the schools is charging for other facilities like air-conditioners and electricity which are not being used as classes are suspended. In name of tuition fee, they are charging Rs 6000 a month which is difficult for us to pay during this pandemic," said John, a parent.

"We have spoken to the school management and they claim they incurred huge investment on online classes. To manage all the costs, they said they have to collect fees and if we don't pay, they threaten to shut down the school. In the name of tuition fees, they are charging for other facilities, which is not required. Also, the management says if we do not pay fees by July 15, they will cancel online classes. In spite of the government order not to collect fees during the lockdown, the school went ahead and made us pay. Do we really need online classes? According to me it would be better if the school stops online classes," said Vijay Kumar, another parent.

"We have paid the fee of April , May and June and when we told the management that we are unable to pay this month, they asked us to wait till July 21 as they will take a decision after that," said Sharath.

Ashish Emmanuel, Director of St Andrews School, said, "We are the first school in the city to charge fees as per last year fee structure as per government rules. In terms of deduction of fees, they have to understand that the school has to pay the staff, as we have not removed any staff, whereas many educational institutions have removed their staff. All the fees that the parents pay go to our staff. We can understand the problems of parents, but we should think from the micro-level and or else we will have to shut down the school. We are waiting for the government decision on the deduction of fees which would come by July 21 and till that we have requested the parents to wait."

DEMANDS OF PARENTS

• Reduction of fees as they are unable to pay due to current situation

• Cancel online classes. Fees being collected for AC, establishment costs