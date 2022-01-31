Parents question govt move to reopen schools

AS the State government has decided to go ahead with reopening of schools from February 1 amid rising corona infections, many parents are refusing to subscribe to the government's move and urged it to withdraw its decision as it was not the 'right time'.

While the daily cases of Omicron are increasing coupled with seasonal ailments like fever, cough and cold, many childrenare complaining of respiratorytract infections.

"The doctors say, children could be affected with Delta or Omicron if tests are conducted on them. The government has decided to reopen schools and this is nothing but a risk to children's life," opined worried parents.

According to parents, the spread of infection is already at its peak and the situation is getting worse with every passing day. "At home, almost all family members are suffering from either Covid or seasonal ailments which have similar symptoms.

In this situation, sending the children to schools is a big risk. On what basis the government has decided to reopen schools?" asked Ritu Dave, a parent, adding that instead of reopening schools, the government should let the schools conduct online classes. Telangana Parents Association for Child Rights and Safety (TPACRS) president Asif Hussain Sohail said, "Observing the rising cases of virus, many offices, government and private, are working with 50 per cent staff.

Against this scenario, how can the government decide to reopen the schools? Already a representation has been submitted to the Education Minister to reconsider the decision to reopen schools."

"The State is reporting around 4,000 cases daily and over 1,500 cases in GHMC limits. The government must understand the situation and should allow schools to continue online classes as it is not the right time for conducting physical classes," opined Asif Sohail.

"The TPACRS receives over 500 mails and 1,000 calls from parents. Most of them are against reopening of schools as the many school managements have failed to comply with Covid norms and vaccinate their staff. Children, especially in primary school, hardly follow the norms.

They are not seen with masks and are unable to follow social distancing outside classrooms. The government should reconsider its decision," added Asif Sohail.