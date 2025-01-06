Live
Parents Should Actively Participate in Children’s Education: Minister Jupally Krishna Rao
Minister Jupally Krishna Rao inaugurated the newly modernized primary and ZPHS school buildings in kollapoor mandal Singotam village, developed with a special fund of ₹40 lakh.
Nagar Kurnool : Minister Jupally Krishna Rao inaugurated the newly modernized primary and ZPHS school buildings in kollapoor mandal Singotam village, developed with a special fund of ₹40 lakh. Speaking at the event, he emphasized the critical role of parents in their children’s education. He stated that education begins at home, with parents being the first teachers, and their involvement is essential for the overall development of children.
The minister assured that the government is dedicated to improving the quality of education in government schools by modernizing infrastructure and enhancing basic facilities. He highlighted the importance of instilling cultural values and discipline in students alongside academics. Encouraging students to use technology responsibly, he engaged in a direct interaction with parents and students to understand their needs and gather suggestions for advancing educational standards.
As an immediate measure, Minister Jupally announced the allocation of funds for providing English newspapers and dictionaries to students in all high schools across the constituency. Additionally, he proposed the installation of solar power plants for every household in Singotam village under CSR funding. This initiative would not only address household electricity needs but also generate an additional monthly income of ₹3,000 per house.
The event witnessed the participation of District Collector Badavath Santosh, DEO Ramesh Kumar, local officials, school principals, parents, teachers, and students.