Parents urged to enroll their kids in Anganwadis

Karimnagar: District Collector Pamela Satpathi emphasised that pre-primary education is being provided through playful activities and songs at Anganwadi centres. She urged parents to enroll all children below the age of six in Anganwadis in the upcoming academic year. As part of the ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services) Karimnagar Rural Project, a display of teaching and learning materials used in pre-primary education at Anganwadis was organised at the Durgabai Deshmukh Women and Child Development Center in LMD Colony.

Speaking at the event, the District Collector stated that there is a well-defined monthly syllabus for Anganwadis, designed specifically to support the mental development of young children. She mentioned that Anganwadi teachers have been specially trained in the new syllabus, which is activity-based and engaging. She reiterated the importance of enrolling all children under six years of age in these centers.

The exhibition showcased the teaching tools used in Anganwadis, monthly syllabus details, and kitchen gardens, which caught the attention of visitors.

Later, the District Collector distributed certificates to children who completed their pre-primary education this year.