Pargi: AYAP complains against FB posts

Pargi: Azad Youth Association (AYAP) submitted a memorandum to Sub Inspector of Police here on Thursday, seeking action against a person. They accused him of using abusive language against the minority community. They demanded that cases be booked against him for creating communal tension.
26 Dec 2019 8:54 PM GMT