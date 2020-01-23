Pargi records 73.63% voting

Pargi: Elections were held for the first time in Pargi municipality on Wednesday. voters with utmost enthusiasm went to polling stations and exercised their franchise. Local MLA Koppula Mahesh Reddy and his spouse casted their votes at ZPHS booth No.2.

A total of 30 polling stations have been setup for 15 wards. The total voters under Pargi Municipality are 17,223. A total of 12,682 voters casted their votes which constituted to 73.63 % of total voters. Election officials and police ensured elections were conducted peacefully.