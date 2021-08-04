Parigi: MLA Koppula Mahesh Reddy performs milk bath to KCR's portrait

Parigi: Hailing the State government for waiving off crop loans up to Rs 50,000, MLA Koppula Mahesh Reddy performed milk bath to the portrait of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Kulkacharla mandal centre on Tuesday.

Later, he participated in Goddess Mysamma idol installation programme in Thirumalapur village and inspected restoration works of Salar Nagar project worth Rs 2.8 crore in Gandhid zone.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahesh Reddy said that this was the only way through to express their gratitude to the dynamic Chief Minister KCR for working hard and implementing many development schemes for the betterment of people in the State.

He said that Chief Minister KCR fulfilled the dreams of the people of the district as promised in previous elections and it will benefit the youth here.

DCCB Chairman Manohar Reddy, TRS senior leaders, activists and others were present.