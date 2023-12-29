Live
- Delhi airport faces aviation investigation amid dense fog challenges
- Govt likely to cut petrol, diesel prices ahead of Lok Sabha polls
- Paritala Sriram invites two YSRCP leaders into TDP
- 4 held in China for using ChatGPT to execute ransomware attack
- Four held for drug peddling in Assam
- Bridal Dupattas That Will Top The 2024 Trends
- Tennis: Djokovic arrives in Perth ahead of United Cup debut
- TDP gave priority to BCs, TDP state secretary Savithamma
- Penukonda TDP incharge releases book on failures of YSRCP
- Delhi HC issues notice in plea against contractual appointments of teachers in DU
Just In
Paritala Sriram invites two YSRCP leaders into TDP
Highlights
Shamir and Ramesh, residents of 9th Ward Chinnur village in Dharmavaram Town, were planning to join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).
Shamir and Ramesh, residents of 9th Ward Chinnur village in Dharmavaram Town, were planning to join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).
Upon hearing this, Paritala Sriram, the Telugu Desam Party state representative responsible for the Dharmavaram Constituency and a youth leader, extended an invitation to them. Sriram invited them to join the TDP and encouraged them to contribute to the party's efforts in the region.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS