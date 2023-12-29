Paritala Sriram invites two YSRCP leaders into TDP

Shamir and Ramesh, residents of 9th Ward Chinnur village in Dharmavaram Town, were planning to join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).

Upon hearing this, Paritala Sriram, the Telugu Desam Party state representative responsible for the Dharmavaram Constituency and a youth leader, extended an invitation to them. Sriram invited them to join the TDP and encouraged them to contribute to the party's efforts in the region.















