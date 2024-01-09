Paritala Sriram reiterates support to handloom sector, says he was save the sector

During a recent padayatra in Dharmavaram town, constituency in-charge Paritala Sriram expressed his concern for the survival of handloom workers, stating that the town would only thrive if they do. The padayatra lasted for five days and covered several wards in the area. Sriram was given a warm welcome in each ward and listened to the problems faced by the residents.

He received numerous petitions regarding issues such as pensions, ration cards, drainage, road problems, unemployment among women, and the difficulties faced by handloom workers. Sriram assured the people that he would work towards resolving all the problems brought to his attention. He also conducted interviews with handloom workers and engaged in extensive discussions with women to understand their issues. Sriram highlighted the problems observed in every colony during the padayatra, emphasizing that he visited all 40 wards.





However, he acknowledged that he only touched upon one colony in each ward and was given hundreds of papers containing problems just from that limited interaction. He expressed his concern about the condition of handloom workers and promised to initiate programs to support them, including using technology to promote handloom sarees as a business and providing assistance to the families of those who had committed suicide.



Sriram also vowed to bring garment industries to the area to create job opportunities for women. He criticized the manipulation of handloom workers for political gains and assured that he would prioritize politics as politics and not create trouble for businesses. However, he also highlighted allegations of threats from certain individuals who warned of harm if people did not vote for Sriram.

He urged people to remain vigilant against such tactics and promised to put an end to the disorder in Dharmavaram. Sriram reassured the residents that he had taken note of all the problems raised during the padayatra and would work towards resolving them.