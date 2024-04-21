  • Menu
Parliamentary candidate Mallu Ravi visited Achampeta

Parliamentary candidate Mallu Ravi visited Achampeta
Highlights

Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool Congress Parliamentary candidate Dr. Mallu Ravi participated as the chief guest in the "Yuva Sammelanam Nagar Kurnool...

Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool Congress Parliamentary candidate Dr. Mallu Ravi participated as the chief guest in the "Yuva Sammelanam Nagar Kurnool Parliament Election Review Meeting" organized under the leadership of Achampet Legislators Dr. Chikkudhu Vamsi Krishna in Achampet Constituency. Dr Mallu Ravi said in the assembly meeting that BRS and BJP are two parties. He called the brs in the state to defeat Modi in the country in the parliament election.

Speaking at the Yuva Sammelanam, he said that if Rahul Gandhi is made the Prime Minister, 11 guarantees will come to your house. He said that because of the change of your vote, jobs will be given to the youth here. Achampet should develop, which means that on May 13, mark your vote for Congress and vote for a huge majority.

X