Parsis celebrate Navroz with gusto

Hyderabad: After almost two years, the spirit of joy of celebrating Navroz (Parsi new year) is back. Members of the Parsi community got together for prayers at fire temples on Tuesday. The festivities lasted till late night with a sumptuous meal.

The celebrations started early in the morning with members of the community in new clothes. They visited the fire temples (there are three fire temples in the city including two in Secunderabad; other is in Abids). The directory of Parsis of the twin cities was released at Chenoy Anjuman Fire Temple. It is released every four years. In the evening, at the Zoroastrian Club, various entertainment programmes were organised

According to some members of the community, Navroz marks the first day of the Zoroastrian calendar which is also known as Farvardin. It holds a special place in hearts of Parsis. As the community follows the Shehanshahi calendar that doesn't consider leap years. However, most of Parsis around the world celebrate this festival in March.

CA Jehangir Bisney, trustee, Parsi Zoroastrian Anjuman of Secunderabad and Hyderabad, said, "after almost two years we could meet our community members and enjoy the beginning of the new year together. As there were no restrictions, we could celebrate normally as we used to do earlier."

Zubin, a member of the community, said, "After the Jashan (thanks-giving prayer ceremony) at fire temples, this year whole heartily I could celebrate the new year. During the last two years, due to Covid, we restricted ourselves from celebrating the festival indoors. I missed the get-together at the club and relishing special dishes. For Parsis, any celebrations are incomplete without delicious food that includes Dhandar (yellow lentil), white steamed rice, and fried fish or prawn Patia (sweet and spicy curry).""The joy of celebrating Navaroz is back this year. Finally, this year my relatives could visit our house. After morning prayers at the fire temples, I spent quality time with my near and dear ones by holding an open house, said a Parsi.