Part-time teachers reappointed in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: The Director of School Education issued orders engaging the services of part-time instructors for the academic year 2022-23.

The Director A Sridevasena issued the orders on Wednesday directing the District Educational Officers and Ex-officio District Project Officers of Samagra Shiksha to take immediate action to engage the services of part-time instructors.

It might be noted that The Hans India has on Wednesday published a news story highlighting the plight of the part-time instructors following the delay in reappointing them for the academic year.

The part-time instructors who teach art and craft education used to be appointed on contract basis every year. But this time the government delayed the appointment of the instructors.

While 2751 part-time instructors were working across the state of Telangana, around 270 people were working in the combined Karimnagar district APWETA State President Kamalakar and its Karimnagar District President Taduri Laxman thanked The Hans India for addressing their problem.