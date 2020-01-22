Parties busy in backroom manoeuvring

Warangal: With the all crucial last lap of campaigning coming to an end on Monday, it's time for the backroom manoeuvring for the candidates in the fray for nine urban local bodies (ULBs) in erstwhile Warangal district.

On Tuesday, the leaders who were back to their drawing rooms after a hectic campaigning appeared busy to do some sort of computing with their poll managers and second rung leaders who play a pivotal role in enticing the voters.

There are as many as 814 candidates in the fray for the 182 wards across nine ULBs in the erstwhile Warangal district which were going to polls on Wednesday. It may be mentioned here that of the total 200 wards, TRS candidates had already picked up 18 wards unopposed.

Although the municipal polls were projected as a keen contest between the TRS, Congress and BJP election, the latter two parties looked like pedestrians in a 100-meter sprint. Spearheading the TRS campaign were Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Minister for Tribal Welfare and Women Development Satyavathi Rathod. All the local MLAs confined to the municipalities campaigning for the TRS candidates in the municipalities that fall in their constituencies.

On the other hand, the Congress leadership failed to enthuse its cadres by sending prominent leaders for campaigning in the ULBs. In Jangaon, lack of coordination between DCC President Janga Raghava Reddy and former TPCC President Ponnala Lakshmaiah was visible. Ponnala group was visibly unhappy alleging that Janga Raghava Reddy had preferred tickets to his followers only.

While the TRS candidates had the services of Minister Satyavathi Rathod and MP Maloth Kavitha in Mahabubabad, Dornakal and Maripeda municipalities, the Congress had its former Union Minister Porika Balaram Naik. In Mahabubabad, TRS won one ward unopposed. Left parties and BJP were giving a tough fight to the TRS here.

In Narsampet, local MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, his wife and Zilla Parishad TRS Floor Leader Peddi Swapna extensively campaigned. On the other hand, former three-time MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy camped in the town to ensure the victory of BJP candidates. For the Congress nominees, former MLA Donti Madhava Reddy campaigned.

By ensuring 11 out of the 22 wards unopposed, local MLA Challa Dharma Reddy virtually bagged Parkal municipality for the TRS. In Bhupalpally, while local MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy campaigned for the TRS candidates, youngturk Ch Keerthi Reddy led the BJP's electioneering. TRS had opened its account by taking a ward each in Donarkal and Maripeda municipalities unopposed.

In Thorrur, which come under Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao's Palakurthi constituency, TRS had clinched two wards unopposed. In Wardhannapet, TRS is facing resistance from Congress and BJP. Meanwhile, all the district administrations have made elaborate arrangement for the polling on Wednesday (January 22).