Parties call for Bhadradri bandh today

Bhadrachalam: The demand for demerger of five gram panchyats (GPs) with Andra Pradesh is gaining momentum once again.

Different political parties stated their protest for solve the issues . The parties have been conducting relay hunger strike programme here in the temple town for the last six days.

On Wednesday, all the parties CPM, CPI, Congress and TDP called upon for Bhadradri bandh on Thursday. The leaders of the all the parties took out a bike rally seeking support for bandh to solve the issue.

The leaders said that residents of the five panchayat are facing trouble in AP and they are voluntarily willing to merge with Telangana. They appealed to the government to respect their appeals and merged the five panchyats with Telangana.