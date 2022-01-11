Parts of Adilabad receives heavy rainfall

Parts of erstwhile Adilabad witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning. The rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning lashed the areas like Nirmal, Neredigonda, Bazar Hatnoora, Muthole, Sarangapur, Indravelli, Narnoor, Utnoor, Sone.



With the untimely rainfall, the farmers of wheat, jowar and bengal gram were worried about the crop. The rainfall accompanied by the gusty winds laid down the crops like jowar and wheat. Meanwhile, the temperature in the district dipped below the normal range due to the unexpected rainfall.

On Monday, the weather department predicted rainfall and hailstorm in Telangana due to the trough from north interior Karnataka to north Maharashtra. According to the IMD, the hailstorms are likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem-Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Peddapally districts this week.

The IMD also predicted possibility of rainfall in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadadri-Kothagudem, Surypet, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri districts on Thursday.