Parts of Hyderbad witness heavy rainfall

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Hyderabad on Thursday. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the state will witness moderate to heavy rainfall in the next four days. The city is said to have received surplus rainfall in July and would exceed further as the weather department predicted more rainfall in store.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, parts of the city like Hafeezpet recorded highest of 91 mm of rainfall on Wednesday followed by 72.5 mm in KPHB, 62.5 mm in Lingampally, 59 mm in Pedda Amberpet, 57.5 mm in Abdullapurmet, 50.8 mm in Kondapur. However, Hayathnagar reported the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Siddipet district in Telangana received the highest rainfall of 208.7 mm of rainfall on Tuesday.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department, the state will receive heavy rainfall for the next two days after which light to moderate rainfall can be expected.

In the month of July, Hyderabad recorded cumulative rainfall of 349 mm of rainfall as against the normal rainfall of 266.2 mm followed by 294.6 mm in Rangareddy and 288.8 mm in Medchal-Malkajgiri.