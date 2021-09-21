Parts of Telangana to witness heavy rainfall today

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Telangana today. The rainfall is due to the trough from South interior Karnataka to comorin coast covering interior Tamil Nadu at a distance of 0.9 kilometres from sea-level.



The weather centre also said that state would receive rainfall on Monday night and Tuesday accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning due to the low-pressure over adjacent areas of Northwest Bay of Bengal. "It will move to the surrounding areas of Gangetic West Bengal towards the sea at a distance of 5.8 kilometres from sea level," the IMD said adding that low-pressure could lead rainfall in the parts of Telangana.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Aliabad of Shamirpet mandal of Medchal Malkajgiri district received 12.10 cm of rainfall followed by 10.03 cm of rainfall in Yadadri Bhongir, 9.08 cm in Malyalapalli of Ramagundam mandal of Peddapalli district on Monday night.

Meanwhile, Chitkul of Chilpichedu mandal of Medak district receive the highest amount of rainfall of 14.08 cm across Telangana.