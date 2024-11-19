Party polling booth, mandal elections to be completed by Nov-end: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said on Monday that about 35 lakh members have joined the BJP in State; the enrolment drive is on. Addressing leaders at a one-day workshop on party organisational elections, he said the drive was initiated polling booth-wise; the polling booth committees and mandal committees should be finalised by November-end.

Reddy said after verifying the voter list and obtaining permission from the mandal returning officer, elections should be conducted polling booth-wise; the respective committees should be appointed. In the light of local body elections, polling booth-wise registers should be prepared, and committee appointments must be completed.

Similarly, for the mandal and district elections, mandal-level workshops should be conducted, with mandal presidents and executive committee members appointed before district-level elections take place. Dates of mandal and district elections will be announced after the organisational meeting in Delhi.

As part of the election process, notices should be distributed to all members of the mandal committees, inviting them to participate in the polling booth elections. “It is essential that SCs, STs, women, and all communities are encouraged to participate,” he said.