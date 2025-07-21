“Party Workers Are the Backbone of BJP”: Bhagat Reddy Highlights Grassroots Strength and Central Welfare Schemes

Gadwal: In a press conference held at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Aij town, BJP town president Kampati Bhagat Reddy, along with party leaders, emphasized the pivotal role played by party workers in strengthening the organization at the grassroots level.

Speaking to reporters, Bhagat Reddy stressed that booth-level empowerment and welcoming new members into the BJP are top priorities for the party. He firmly stated that there is no distinction between new and old members within the BJP, asserting that “every worker is a BJP soldier, and party workers are the backbone of our organization.” He hailed the strength and enthusiasm of the workers as a source of inspiration and paid tribute to those who have dedicated decades of their lives to building the party.

He also addressed misinformation being spread by political rivals, particularly Congress leaders, who claim that those joining the BJP would lose access to government schemes. “These statements are misleading and inappropriate,” he said, asserting that people are free to join the BJP voluntarily.

Criticism of the Congress Government

Bhagat Reddy came down heavily on the ruling Congress government in Telangana, accusing it of making false promises and misleading the public with schemes that are neither practical nor implementable. He referred to the Congress' much-publicized “6 Guarantees” as “66 deceptions” that brought them to power. He questioned the delay and lack of transparency in implementing welfare schemes, insisting that all eligible citizens should receive the benefits they are entitled to.

Highlighting Central Government Welfare Schemes

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government has implemented numerous development and welfare programs that directly benefit the people of Telangana, Bhagat Reddy said. He highlighted the following schemes:

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi: Eligible farmers receive ₹6,000 per year in three equal installments, credited directly into their bank accounts. This is fully funded by the Central Government.

Soil Health Card Scheme: Provides farmers with critical information about soil health to reduce the use of harmful chemicals and improve crop yield.

Ayushman Bharat: Offers free medical treatment up to ₹5 lakhs annually for poor families. Bhagat Reddy noted that this scheme has not been fully implemented in Telangana due to the state’s preference for continuing its own Aarogyasri scheme.

Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao: Focuses on protecting the rights of girl children and promoting their education through awareness programs.

Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan: A joint initiative of the central and state governments aimed at improving educational standards from primary to intermediate levels.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: Provides assistance to build homes for the urban and rural poor through joint funding by the central and state governments.

Skill Development Initiatives: Programs like Startup India and Standup India are aimed at empowering youth through free skill training, financial assistance, and mentorship, encouraging entrepreneurship and self-reliance.

Party Unity and Future Vision

Bhagat Reddy reaffirmed the BJP’s commitment to inclusive growth and transparent governance, stating that the party is focused on reaching every eligible citizen with development programs. He reiterated that no genuine beneficiary would be left behind, and the BJP remains committed to a development-driven agenda.

Leaders Present at the Event

The press meet was attended by several key party members including District Council Member Pradeep Kumar, Aij Town Vice Presidents Lakshman Goud and Bellankonda Nagaraju, and senior leaders like Raghu, among others.

The event concluded with a call to all BJP workers to intensify their outreach, educate the public about government schemes, and continue working at the grassroots level to strengthen the party further.