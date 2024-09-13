  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Party Workers Call for Kaushik Reddy's Suspension Amid Heavy Police Deployment

Party Workers Call for Kaushik Reddys Suspension Amid Heavy Police Deployment
x
Highlights

A meeting of party workers at MLA Arekapudi Gandhi's residence in Hyderabad ended with a resolution demanding the immediate suspension of BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy.

A meeting of party workers at MLA Arekapudi Gandhi's residence in Hyderabad ended with a resolution demanding the immediate suspension of BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy. This follows recent controversies, including Reddy's offer to send saris and bangles to 10 party legislators who defected to the Congress, which sparked outrage among women leaders of the ruling party. They demanded an immediate apology from him for his disrespectful remarks.

Congress leader and Telangana State Women’s Cooperative Development Corporation Chairperson, B Shobha Rani, strongly criticized Reddy for insulting women. During a press conference, Rani dramatically took off her footwear as a warning to the MLA.

In light of the escalating tensions, authorities deployed heavy police personnel at the residences of both MLAs Kaushik Reddy and Arekapudi Gandhi, anticipating potential chaos. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) announced a constituency-level meeting at Gandhi’s residence, with local leaders planning a rally from MLC Shambipur Raju’s house. Kaushik Reddy, the Huzurabad MLA, declared he would join the meeting, hinting at possible retaliation. Police bolstered security, but reports suggest that Reddy left his house on Thursday night.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick