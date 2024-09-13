Party Workers Call for Kaushik Reddy's Suspension Amid Heavy Police Deployment

A meeting of party workers at MLA Arekapudi Gandhi's residence in Hyderabad ended with a resolution demanding the immediate suspension of BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy. This follows recent controversies, including Reddy's offer to send saris and bangles to 10 party legislators who defected to the Congress, which sparked outrage among women leaders of the ruling party. They demanded an immediate apology from him for his disrespectful remarks.

Congress leader and Telangana State Women’s Cooperative Development Corporation Chairperson, B Shobha Rani, strongly criticized Reddy for insulting women. During a press conference, Rani dramatically took off her footwear as a warning to the MLA.

In light of the escalating tensions, authorities deployed heavy police personnel at the residences of both MLAs Kaushik Reddy and Arekapudi Gandhi, anticipating potential chaos. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) announced a constituency-level meeting at Gandhi’s residence, with local leaders planning a rally from MLC Shambipur Raju’s house. Kaushik Reddy, the Huzurabad MLA, declared he would join the meeting, hinting at possible retaliation. Police bolstered security, but reports suggest that Reddy left his house on Thursday night.