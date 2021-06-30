Passenger dies of electrocution after bus touches power cable in Khammam

A woman died of electrocution and two others were injured after the bus she was travelling in came in contact with live electric wire and resulted in a short circuit.

Narasamma and two others were electrocuted and were shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad where the woman died while undergoing treatment. The incident occurred when the bus was proceeding to Achampet from Kalwakurthy. A total of 23 passengers were travelling in the bus when the mishap took place.



The police were alerted over the incident who registered a case and launched an investigation.

