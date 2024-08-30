Passport appointments rescheduled due to ‘technical maintenance’

Hyderabad: Appointments scheduled for applying for and obtaining passports at the Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, Passport Seva Kendras and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras between August 30 and September 2 will be rescheduled.

According to a communique of the Regional Passport Office (RPO), Hyderabad, on Thursday, “The Passport Seva Portal will be down for technical maintenance from August 29 (Thursday), 2000 hours IST to September 2 2024 (Monday) 0600 hours IST.” Accordingly, appointments booked on August 30 at PSKs, PoPSKs, and RPOs will be rescheduled. The RPO requested the applicants to note the changes to their original appointments and attend the PSKs/PoPSKs/Enquiry counters at RPO, Hyderabad, as per the rescheduled appointments. Further, they can also write to [email protected] for any further assistance.