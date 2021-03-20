Passport verification centres in Cyberabad

Gachibowli: The Cyberabad Commissionerate on Friday provided details about the limits of jurisdiction under which the passport applications are verified.The Cyberabad Police Commissionerate has four users i.e., Cyberabad 1, Cyberabad 2, Cyberabad 3 and Cyberabad 4 for passport applications.

Those residing in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits and applying for Indian Passport should apply in below mentioned users for their police stations concerned.

The police stations under Cyberabad 1 are: Amangal, Chandanagar, Chevella, Chowdarguda, Gachibowli, Kadthal, Keshampet, Kondurg, Kothur, Madhapur, Mailardevpally, Miyapur, Moinabad, Nandigama, Narsingi, RGIA, Raidurgam, Rajendranagar, Shabad, Shadnagar, Shamshabad, Shankarpally and Talakondapally.

The police stations that come under Cyberabad 2 include Alwal, Bachupally, Balanagar, Dundigal, Jagathgirigutta, Jeedimetla, KPHB, Kukatpally, Medchal, Petbasheerbad, Shameerpet.The police stationsunder Cyberabad 3 are in Sanathnagar.The police stations in Cyberabad 4 are located in Ramachandrapuram.

For any passport related queries in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits people may contact 040-27853414.