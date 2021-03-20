X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Passport verification centres in Cyberabad

Passport verification centres in Cyberabad
x

Passport verification centres in Cyberabad

Highlights

The Cyberabad Commissionerate on Friday provided details about the limits of jurisdiction under which the passport applications are verified.The Cyberabad Police Commissionerate has four users i.e., Cyberabad 1, Cyberabad 2, Cyberabad 3 and Cyberabad 4 for passport applications

Gachibowli: The Cyberabad Commissionerate on Friday provided details about the limits of jurisdiction under which the passport applications are verified.The Cyberabad Police Commissionerate has four users i.e., Cyberabad 1, Cyberabad 2, Cyberabad 3 and Cyberabad 4 for passport applications.

Those residing in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits and applying for Indian Passport should apply in below mentioned users for their police stations concerned.

The police stations under Cyberabad 1 are: Amangal, Chandanagar, Chevella, Chowdarguda, Gachibowli, Kadthal, Keshampet, Kondurg, Kothur, Madhapur, Mailardevpally, Miyapur, Moinabad, Nandigama, Narsingi, RGIA, Raidurgam, Rajendranagar, Shabad, Shadnagar, Shamshabad, Shankarpally and Talakondapally.

The police stations that come under Cyberabad 2 include Alwal, Bachupally, Balanagar, Dundigal, Jagathgirigutta, Jeedimetla, KPHB, Kukatpally, Medchal, Petbasheerbad, Shameerpet.The police stationsunder Cyberabad 3 are in Sanathnagar.The police stations in Cyberabad 4 are located in Ramachandrapuram.

For any passport related queries in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits people may contact 040-27853414.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X