Past rulers neglected Station Ghanpur’s devpt for 15 years

Hanumakonda: Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari alleged on Sunday that past rulers enjoyed power for 15 years in his constituency, but left village development to the winds. He accused them of focusing only on selling posts, jobs, looting and covering it up. In several villages of Veleru mandal, the MLA inaugurated and laid foundation for development works worth Rs 3.69 crore under the Panchayati Raj and Rural Development department, launching the “Works Festival” programme.

Later, addressing a meeting in the mandal centre, Srihari said his sole aim was to develop the constituency. He stated that all his thoughts revolve around what should be done for each village and how welfare schemes should reach the poor. The MLA stressed that politics should be confined to election time; for the rest of the period, everyone should unite to develop villages and hamlets. He said along with developing the constituency, his mission was to ensure welfare benefits reach every poor family.

Srihari asserted that his name itself stands for development, ethics, and honesty. He clarified that he has no businesses, no agriculture, and no trade—his only focus is development of the constituency. He reiterated that his thoughts are only about what to do for villages and how to deliver welfare schemes to the poor. He appealed for collective efforts in developing villages and tribal hamlets beyond politics. The MLA said the government was giving top priority to the welfare of the poor; large-scale development programmes were underway in villages across the State. He promised to provide irrigation water to local farmers from the Gandi Ramaram reservoir; by the coming Yasangi season, water from the Godavari would be made available for cultivation.

Srihari announced sanction of 50 more Indiramma houses for the mandal. He assured that the double road from Veleru to Shalapalli, Pechara and Maddelagudem would be completed by next summer.