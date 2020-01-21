Patancheru: Student falls off 4th floor, serious

Patancheru: A VII class student of Minority Residential School in Ramachandrapuram, Koushik (13), sustained serious injuries after he allegedly fell from the fourth floor of the school hostel building on Monday, the school management stated. He was rushed to nearby Panishia Hospital. Doctors said his condition was serious.

Koushik had returned to the hostel along with his father, Sudhakar, after spending the Sankranthi vacation with the family which resides in Isnapur. Within 10 minutes the tragic incident happened.

Sudhakar, who came to the hostel to drop him, alleged that the mishap had occurred as there was no lift in the building. He lodged a police complaint against the hostel management, blaming lack of lift for the accidental fall of Kaushik. The police visited the hostel and took up investigation.