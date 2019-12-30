Patancheru: Students get tips on how to ace Class X exams

Patancheru: "Overcoming fear will ensure success in examinations," observed motivator Gampa Nageswar Rao here on Saturday.

Addressing Class X students of government and private schools in Ramachandrapuram, Ameenpur, Patancheru mandals, at a programme held under the auspices of BDL Winners Foundation, as part of 'Prerna sadassu,' he gave several tips to them. He laid stress on how to achieve success after determining goals, and what to focus on to become successful in examinations. He called upon students to maintain physical fitness as well as mental balance.

Also present to motivate the students were 12 Martial Arts Guinness Book of Records winner Konda Sahadev, Everest climber Tirupati Reddy, and international football player Rohan, Save A Life Founder-president Sridhar. They listed several examples of students having achieved success in exams.

Music director Karthik encouraged and inspired the students with his songs. Among those present included district education department nodal officer Limbaji, ZP Deputy EO Rukma Reddy, District Science Officer Vijay Kumar, Ameenpur MEO Gemeni Kumari, Patancheru MEO Rathod, Winners Foundation members, school teachers, 2,060 students.