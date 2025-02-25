Patients in Severe Distress Due to Absence of Doctors on Duty

Nagar kurnool: Patients continue to face hardships at the Nagarkurnool District General Hospital. On Tuesday morning, the absence of doctors on duty forced patients to wait for over an hour.

Several emergency cases arrived at the hospital, including a person with chest pain, another with kidney issues, one suffering from stomach pain, and a child with an earache. However, due to the unavailability of doctors in the casualty ward, they endured severe difficulties for more than half an hour. Shockingly, only one nurse was present to attend to patients, highlighting the hospital’s negligence.

Attempts to contact the hospital superintendent for clarification were unsuccessful as he was unavailable over the phone. Every day, hundreds of patients from Kalwakurthy, Achampet, Kollapur, and the Nallamala agency areas visit the hospital. However, the lack of proper medical services is causing immense distress.

Despite the government’s significant investment in healthcare, the failure of doctors to be punctual and the lack of accountability among hospital staff raise serious concerns. Patients and their families urge higher authorities to take immediate action.