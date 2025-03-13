Patients Suffer as ICU ACs Remain Non-Functional in Nagar Kurnool Govt General Hospital

Nagar Kurnool: Patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Nagar Kurnool District Govt General Hospital are facing severe difficulties due to non-functional air conditioners (ACs). Despite the issue persisting for several months, authorities have failed to address it, leading to a situation where none of the ACs in the ICU are working, according to reports.

The hospital receives hundreds of outpatients daily, along with numerous emergency cases, especially during the night. Cases of poisoning, burns, snake bites, and road accidents are frequently brought to the hospital, with many requiring ventilator support and intensive care treatment.

However, due to non-functioning ACs in the ICU, high temperatures, lack of proper ventilation, and other environmental issues are making conditions worse for critically ill patients. Those in life-threatening situations are suffering even more due to the extreme discomfort.

Despite the worsening conditions, hospital authorities have not taken any action, leading to growing criticism from patients and their families. The public is now demanding an immediate response from the concerned health department officials to resolve the issue.