Patnam Mahender Reddy meets Revanth, likely to join Congress

Former minister and current MLC of Rangareddy District, Patnam Mahender Reddy, and his wife, Vikarabad district ZP chairperson Sunitha Reddy, have expected to join the Congress party. They recently met with CM Revanth Reddy in a courtesy visit. This news has become a topic of discussion in Ranga Reddy district.

Previously, Mahender Reddy had lost the 2018 elections against Congress candidate Pilot Rohit Reddy. After that, Mahender Reddy's popularity in the district declined. Although there were rumors of the Patnam couple joining the Congress party in the last assembly elections, they had postponed their decision as Mahender Reddy was appointed as a minister for the last three months.

In the recent assembly elections, the Congress came to power and won four constituencies in the Vikarabad district. It appears that the Patnam couple has now decided to switch parties.

There are reports that CM Revanth Reddy has approved the contest of current ZP chairperson Patnam Sunitha Mahender Reddy in the upcoming parliamentary elections from Chevella. It is believed that the Patnam couple will switch parties with this offer. If everything goes according to plan, it is highly likely that the Congress party will welcome them soon.

It is rumoured that the Patnam couple has finalized their decision to join the Congress party on the 11th of this month. There is speculation in political circles that they will switch parties in exchange for an MP ticket.