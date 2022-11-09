Paul to meet ECI tomorrow for cancellation of Munugodu bypoll

Hyderabad: The Praja Shanthi Party president K A Paul, who bitten dust in the Munugodu Assembly byelection, on Tuesday said he would be going to New Delhi on November 10 to meet the Chief Election Commissioner of India for cancellation of the Munugodu election result, which was announced on Sunday.



Speaking to media persons, KA Paul alleged that all the election officers knew that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were replaced on the polling day. He said instead of deploying EVMs in the polling stations, the EC officials used ballot papers for the reasons best known to them. "Though we demanded that counting of polled votes be taken up on the very next day of the polling, the election officials ignored the demand". Targeting MA&UD Minister K Taraka Ramarao, the Praja Shanthi Party chief said he was not afraid of any one like the former. "I didn't run away when KTR instigated Anil Reddy to assault me. If he (KTR) has courage, let him walk on the roads like me", he challenged.