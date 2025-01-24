PCC leadership set to initiate action

Hyderabad: With Gandhi Bhavan turning a place for a group clash representing the Youth Congress on Wednesday, the PCC leadership fell into an embarrassing situation. PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud is likely to initiate action against those responsible for mishandling the entire situation.

According to party sources, the entire blame of the episode is now placed on the newly elected State Youth Congress president J Charan Reddy for his failure to avert the clash. “The meeting at the Indira Bhavan was held under his command. He was present throughout the meeting and when the clash took place. This is the second incident under his leadership after recent demonstrations held at the BJP office which turned violent. Even that placed the State leadership in an embarrassing situation. After the PCC chief returns from his foreign visit, he is likely to act upon and initiate action,” informed sources.

On January 7, tension prevailed in front of the BJP State office after the protest programme by Youth Congress turned violent. The scuffle between workers of both parties resulted in head injury to one of the BJP workers.

The Youth Congress workers were protesting against the BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s remarks against Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi. The clash broke out after Youth Congress leaders allegedly hurled eggs and tomatoes towards BJP workers. In retaliation, the BJP workers came out holding sticks. During the melee, a dalit morcha worker of the BJP also sustained head injuries.

This protest programme had invited widespread criticism for the way it was handled by the youth Congress leader. Mahesh Kumar Goud then openly warned the party’s youth wing leaders for their misadventure. He also urged that protests be conducted peacefully and to avoid any possible physical clash.