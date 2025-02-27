PCC meeting tomorrow to be devoid of any zing

Hyderabad: With PCC extended executive meeting scheduled to be held on February 28 under supervision of new AICC State in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, the partymen have been instructed to keep it simple. The leaders have been asked to avoid making arrangements for flexies, flower bouquet and shawls as gifts to the new in-charge and maintain solemnity during her presence.

With primary focus on streamlining the organisation and reducing the miscommunication within the leaders, the PCC will be holding its much anticipated first extended executive meeting on February 28, overseen by the new AICC in-charge. She along with CM A Revanth Reddy will also be discussing key issues including local body polls, political situation in the State and party’s internal issues. With this, Congress is hopeful of improving coordination between the State government and party. “Since Meenakshi Natarajan is keen to focus on troubleshooting the issues within, she has decided to avoid all the pomp. Unlike her predecessors, the leader will making her mark with the decision to avoid unnecessarily getting mobbed by the partymen, particularly those who seek positions,” informed sources.

Meenakshi Natarajan will be facing tough challenges ahead as more and more incidents reflecting division within the leadership are coming to light. As the party is already coping with the communication gap and misunderstandings at the highest level within the State, including the issue of sulking MLAs, some more incidents involving a former MP and former Minister speaking against the fellow party men are making rounds in social media. The statements allegedly made by Anjan Kumar Yadav and by Disciplinary Committee chairman Chinna Reddy have caught the media attention in recent days.

Party sources informed that in recent virtual meetings attended by the new AICC in-charge, there was discussion about resolving the contentious issues including misunderstandings at different levels and the growing communication gap, particularly between those in the government and party cadre.

“There were discussions about the group politics including the issue of MLAs’ secret meetings and misunderstanding between Ministers, as some of them are trying to outwit others in power struggle within,” informed sources.