PCC’s social media wing gears up for another bout

Hyderabad: The Congress party wants to continue its strategy to dub the BRS and BJP as two sides of the same coin even during the Lok Sabha election campaign. It will also take up propaganda that BJP was a party that mixes religion with politics while Congress was the only secular party.

For this, the party is strengthening its social media wing so that it can reach larger number of people easily. This decision was taken a day after AICC in-charge for the state Deepa Das Munshi held her first review meeting with the State coordinators. A series of district level meetings began at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday.

The mandal level coordinators are being activated. Their objective remains focused on handling the social media content and ensuring that it is shared across different platforms and reaches maximum netizens.

They will be identifying and amplifying the important grass root issues from the local level so that it catches the attention at the State level. Similarly, the national issues will get the maximum focus to influence the voters at the booth level.

Besides cashing in on the State government's latest initiatives particularly in the progress of implementing 6-guarantees, the social media will also be countering the BJP-BRS campaign against the Congress party and the new government.

On Wednesday, Naveen Pettam, the social media coordinator of PCC held a review meeting with coordinators from Khammam district.

During the run up for Assembly polls, the Congress has exploited social media very effectively to counter the BRS claims.

The mandal-level coordinators were involved in content sharing and they acted as a bridge between booth level and Assembly constituency level workers. Hundreds of coordinators were directly engaged and were trained in using Twitter, apart from social media Apps like Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram. The party also gave tabs to the Assembly level coordinators.