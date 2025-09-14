  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

PD Act invoked against rowdy sheeter

PD Act invoked against rowdy sheeter
x
Highlights

Karimnagar: The PD Act was invoked against Bandi Tarala Srikanth, a resident of Vidyanagar under Jagtial Town Police Station limits, who had...

Karimnagar: The PD Act was invoked against Bandi Tarala Srikanth, a resident of Vidyanagar under Jagtial Town Police Station limits, who had allegedly been creating disturbances, spreading fear among the public, and disrupting normal civic life.

Earlier, a rowdy sheet was opened against him and he was counselled several times, but as there was no change in his behaviour, the PD Act was invoked against him.

As per the orders of the District Collector, the PD detention order copy was served to the accused at Karimnagar Jail, and he was later shifted to Cherlapally Jail, informed District SP Ashok Kumar.

Srikanth has been involved in nearly 20 criminal cases including murder, several attempts to murder, thefts, robberies, and intimidation.

District SP has warned that strict action will be taken against those indulging in criminal activities.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick