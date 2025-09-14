PD Act invoked against rowdy sheeter

Karimnagar: The PD Act was invoked against Bandi Tarala Srikanth, a resident of Vidyanagar under Jagtial Town Police Station limits, who had allegedly been creating disturbances, spreading fear among the public, and disrupting normal civic life.

Earlier, a rowdy sheet was opened against him and he was counselled several times, but as there was no change in his behaviour, the PD Act was invoked against him.

As per the orders of the District Collector, the PD detention order copy was served to the accused at Karimnagar Jail, and he was later shifted to Cherlapally Jail, informed District SP Ashok Kumar.

Srikanth has been involved in nearly 20 criminal cases including murder, several attempts to murder, thefts, robberies, and intimidation.

District SP has warned that strict action will be taken against those indulging in criminal activities.