Pebbair Master Minds HS students excel in Olympiad

Wanaparthy: Students from the Pebbair Master Minds High School have achieved notable success in the State-level Olympiad conducted annually by the Abhyas Academy across the State.

Several students from the school secured the first, second, and third prizes in

various competitions, including the Raman Science Festival, Ramanujan Maths Festival, Bose Medical Aptitude Test, Tagore English Aptitude Test, and Aryabhatta Mental Ability Test.

These students were felicitated by Dr G. Satheesh Reddy, Director of DRDO, and IAS officer Janardhan Reddy with mementos.

During the event, school correspondent Lavanya Rangareddy was honoured with the ‘Best Olympiad School of the Year’ award.