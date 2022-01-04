Peddapalli: MLA Dasari Manohar reddy distributes smartphones to Anganwadi teachers

Peddapalli: Peddavallu MLA Dasari Manohar reddy said that the State government was providing smartphones to Anganwadi teachers to further improve their services and increase transparency in Telangana. The MLA distributed smartphones to 305 Anganwadi teachers at the ICDS office on Monday.

He said that with the advent of technological revolution in Telangana, paperless offices are flourishing here. The MLA said that from now on, the fourteen registers maintained by Anganwadi teachers will be registered through smartphones and reporting will be done on the same day.

He said the supplementary food provided to the beneficiaries would be photographed and registered. CDPO Kavita said activists were working to reduce malnutrition by providing nutritious food.

He said the skill of reporting on a smartphone has been combined with training for Anganwadi teachers. She said the workload of making records will be reduced for teachers.