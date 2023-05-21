Peddapalli: PM Narendra Modi making India a world leader says Purushottam Rupala

Peddapalli :Union Dairy and Fisheries Minister Purushottam Rupala said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ruling to make India a world leader.

He participated in the meeting of key leaders of Lok Sabha Prawas Yojana organised at Godavarikhani of Peddapalli district. He said that during the 9-year rule of BJP, the country has progressed in development.

He praised the Central government for giving priority to the agriculture sector. The BJP government is credited with providing nano urea to farmers and providing crop assistance to 10 crore farmers.

Rupala said that the countries of the world are looking towards India for the control of diseases. Corona vaccine has been distributed to 70 countries. Funds have been allocated from the Sarpanch level for the development of villages and a programme has been drawn up for that.

The Minister said that the country has achieved success with ‘Make in India’ by giving encouragement to the youth in technology. He called upon the leaders to create awareness among the people about the central government schemes at the village level and to bless the BJP which is paving the way for development.

Former MP and BJP national executive member Vivek Venkataswamy has called for an end to the tyrannical rule of CM KCR in Telangana State.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is credited with giving 10 kg of ration rice to 80 crore people in the country, Rs. 500 in women’s bank accounts for 24 months, and funding directly from the center to gram panchayats.

He said that many scams taking place with the Dharani portal in the State, sand and ash mafias are ruling the state. He said that when he went to participate in the recent election campaign in the state of Karnataka, he saw the welfare schemes brought by the previous BJP government, houses were built by the Central government, and the diesel rate was Rs. 12 less than in Telangana.

He said that the KCR family is looting Telangana’s money with corruption and illegal businesses. The activists should strengthen the BJP party and bring the party to power in the state.

Former MLA Somarapu Satyanarayana, State Chief Secretary Duggyala Pradeep Kumar, District Presidents RavulaRajender, Parliament Convener P Mallikarjun, Assembly Convener Pidugu Krishna, Shakti Kendra and Booth Kendra incharges participated.