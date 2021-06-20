Peddapalli: Sanitation workers suspended for demanding money from patients

Peddapalli: Three sanitation workers serving at Godavarikhani Government Hospital were suspended on Saturday for demanding money from patients.

They were suspended following complaints made by the patients to Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander. The MLA conducted a surprise inspection at Godavarikhani Government Hospital on Wednesday night.

During his visit a few patients in the maternity ward complained that the sanitation staff had been negligent towards them and had collected Rs 1,500 from them. The MLA immediately responded and directed the hospital superintendent to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

Hospital Superintendent Srinivas Reddy has issued directions to take action against the three workers, as during an investigation it was proved that they had collected money and had been negligent towards their duies.

The MLA Chander suggested that the health care of the poor should be the primary concern of the hospital staff. He warned that those who were negligent in their duties would be dealt with severely.