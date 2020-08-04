Peddapalli: ZP chairman holds last rites of coronavirus patient

Peddapalli Zilla Parishad chairman Putta Madhu held the last rites of a man who succumbed to coronavirus. A 29-year-old youngster, a native of Satyasai Nagar in Mathani fell sick a week ago and tested positive for the virus when he was shifted to a hospital in Mancherial.

His condition worsened on Monday evening after he developed serious health complications and died. Since none of his relatives came forward to hold the funeral, the ZP chairman conducted the last rites. He asked the public not to show discrimination to the coronavirus patients as they have to be treated with the utmost care.

"The patients should be motivated which instil self-confidence and help to beat coronavirus," he said. Later, the ZP chairman visited the victim's ailing parents.

Earlier, a doctor in Peddapalli district drove a tractor carrying the coronavirus victim's body to the cremation ground for last rites. Dr Sriram works as district medical surveillance officer in Pedapalli district and was on duty when the patient died. As no ambulance is available and the driver of a tractor provided by the municipal authorities refused to drive the vehicle, the doctor himself drove the vehicle to the cremation ground.