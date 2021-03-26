Pension for former lawmakers hiked

Hyderabad: The State Legislative Assembly on Thursday approved the Telangana Payment of Salaries and Pension and Removal of Disqualifications (Amendment) Bill enhancing the minimum pension of former legislators from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 with an upper ceiling of Rs 75,000.

Minister for Finance T Harish Rao, who announced a decision taken by the State government to increase the expenditure towards treatment of legislators, former legislators and their spouses for their ailments, said several former MLAs and MLCs were struggling to pay the hospital bills whenever they undergo treatment.

Though there is a provision for sanctioning more funds than the current limit, he stated that the process of approvals has become a major hindrance during emergency conditions. Hence the government has decided to increase the annual medical bill of the former legislators to Rs10 lakh from Rs 1 lakh.

The minister also utilised the occasion to explain the reasons behind the government's decision to increase the retirement age for government employees from present 58 to 61 and assure the youth that it would not affect their job prospects in any way.

He said the intention of the government was to utilise the expertise and experience of the officials for little more time. It was also a promise that was made by the TRS party in its election manifesto, he said.

He assured the youth that increasing the retirement limit will not impact the new vacancies as employees will be promoted and vacancies will be filled.

The finance minister reminded that the Chief Minister has already instructed to fill 50,000 vacant posts in the state for which notifications will be issued soon.