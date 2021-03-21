People didn't trust in BJP: Errabelli

Warangal: It's apparent that people didn't trust BJP, said Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao, referring to the victory of the TRS candidates – S Vani Devi and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy - in the election to the two Graduate Council seats – Hyderabad-Rangareddi-Mahbubnagar and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda, respectively

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, the minister said that from here onwards the BJP leaders need to stop mudslinging on TRS Government. "This is a clear verdict that people didn't believe in BJP, and has trust in TRS. People were aware of the fact that BJP-led Central Government hasn't done anything to Telangana. This is high time that BJP get down fulfilling the promises assured in the AP Reorganisation Act," Errabelli said.