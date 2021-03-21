Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

People didn't trust in BJP: Errabelli

Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao press meet
x

Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao press meet 

Highlights

Warangal: It's apparent that people didn't trust BJP, said Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao, referring to the victory of the TRS candid...

Warangal: It's apparent that people didn't trust BJP, said Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao, referring to the victory of the TRS candidates – S Vani Devi and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy - in the election to the two Graduate Council seats – Hyderabad-Rangareddi-Mahbubnagar and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda, respectively

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, the minister said that from here onwards the BJP leaders need to stop mudslinging on TRS Government. "This is a clear verdict that people didn't believe in BJP, and has trust in TRS. People were aware of the fact that BJP-led Central Government hasn't done anything to Telangana. This is high time that BJP get down fulfilling the promises assured in the AP Reorganisation Act," Errabelli said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X