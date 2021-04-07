People in Telangana feel only BJP can take on TRS: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Nampally: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MP, said on Tuesday that many ideologies have come and gone in the country's political landscape; but, BJP was the only party that had stood the test of time as a formidable political force on the foundation of sacrifices made by party cadre/leaders.

Addressing a function marking the party's 41st foundation day, after hoisting the flag at Dr Shyamprasad Mukherji Bhavan, here, he said, "People were making fun of BJP coming to power when it had just two seats in the Lok Sabha. But, today, it has 303 members." This was made possible only because of the party cadre and leaders who sacrificed their lives, despite facing threats from terrorists, naxalites and others.

He remarked: "Many ideologies have come and gone. But, the BJP cadre has stood for the party principles to protect 'dharma, country and society'. It has mingled with people of different cultures, languages, communities, traditions and tried to work hard in understanding and resolving their problems."

The Karimnagar MP said the cadre did not run away and held on to ground carrying party flag with slogans of "Hail Mother India", "Jail Sriram" in their commitment to protect and uphold dharma, country and society.

He asserted that, taking a cue from the party principles and the constitutional vision of Dr BR Ambedkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been ensuring that the benefits of several schemes reach even those in remotest corners of villages.

He claimed that people in Telangana reposed their faith that BJP is the only party that can take on the ruling TRS. "The Congress party has vanished and the Communist parties are not seen anywhere. BJP is the only one which can take on and bury the unjust rule of the TRS," he asserted.

Sanjay Kumar accused the TRS of troubling his party cadre. However, the cadre has taken a pledge to dedicate themselves to work hard with the sole objective of bringing BJP to power in 2023 in Telangana. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, BJP national vice-president D K Aruna, BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman attended the function.

Referring to the loss of security personnel in Chattisghar, he said such incidents occurred only after Congress returned to power in that State. He applauded Union Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the security personnel in Chattighar.

He asked the BJP cadre to work for the objective for which the security forces had laid their lives in the line of duty. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, BJP National vice-president D K Aruna, BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman and other leaders participated in the ceremony.