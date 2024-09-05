  • Menu
People laud MP Vaddiraju for his flood relief efforts

Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra involved in packing groceries for flood victims on Wednesday

The people in Khammam who suffered due to floods and rains in the past few days hailed the services of BRS Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra in providing timely relief for victims.

For the past two days, the MP has used money from his pocket to set up kits of food items that includes rice and groceries and was involved in ensuring their distribution in flood-hit areas. He also visited the homes of families affected by the natural disaster and comforted them in their time of need.

Moreover, he donated money worth one month of his salary for the flood victims. Speaking to The Hans India, Vaddiraju said, “The people of Khammam are facing a horrible situation this time.

