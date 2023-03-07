People of all hues come together to celebrate festival of colours

Karimnagar: Holi, the festival of colours was celebrated by various sections of people on a grand note across Karimnagar district on Tuesday.

Many set up music systems and danced and celebrated by sprinkling water with water guns and colours.

Mahadeva Sharma, temple priest said that the timing of Holi is synchronised with the moon, which means that the date of each celebration varies year to year. The festival marks the arrival of spring and the end of winter. It is actually split into two very different events Holika Dahan and Rangwali Holi.

Rangwali Holi is the main event when everyone races around throwing handfuls of gulal (fine coloured powder) and spraying water, a joyous occasion in which differences of caste and ethnicity are put aside, he added. Challuri Madhuri, Private employee said that Holi is a symbol of celebration of fertility, colour and love as well as the triumph of good versus evil. Playing with colours, water guns and indulging in Holi special treats is what most of us associate with Holi celebrations. However Holi is mostly seen as a time for people to get together and enjoy themselves. It brings together people of all classes and ages, who sing and dance, hand out sweets and splash colours over friends and loved ones, she added.

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Mayor Y Sunil Rao along with corporators, party workers and well-wishers and shared sweets celebrating the festival at Geetha Bhavan Chowrasta in the city.

BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar along with the party leaders celebrated the festival at court chowrasta.

Collector RV Karnan and CP L Subbarayudu celebrated the festival at the Collector camp office and police headquarters.