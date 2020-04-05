 Top
People told to participate in lighting lamps says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has asked people, party leaders, cadre and well-wishers to take part to show the strength of unity in the nation's fight against coronavirus.

In a statement on Saturday, he asked party well-wishers to participate in a big way in lighting lamps on Sunday.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a call to the people of the country to show their strength, unity and resolve to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

He asked people in the State to light a lamp for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday night, but asked them to maintain social distance.

The BJP leader said people should teach a lesson to those who are opposing this show of unity and resolve of the country in its fight against the coronavirus.

