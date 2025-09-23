People’s Plaza set to come alive with Bathukamma bash by BRS tomorrow

Hyderabad: BRS party’s women wing would be organizing the Bathukamma Festival, which reflects Telangana culture at 4 pm at People’s Plaza at Necklace Roads on September 24.

The program will begin at 4 pm and continue till 8 pm. The BRS leadership has expressed hope that a large number of women and party workers from all parts of Hyderabad will gather for these Bathukamma celebrations. A preparatory meeting was held at Telangana Bhavan on Monday under the chairmanship of BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on the organization of these Bathukamma celebrations. Former ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Padmarao Goud, city MLAs, party corporators and senior leaders attended the meeting.

KTR directed the leaders to make elaborate arrangements to make the program a success. He suggested that efforts should be made to bring a large number of women to this program to be held at People’s Plaza and that there should be no shortcomings in the arrangements. On this occasion, party leaders recalled that the Bathukamma celebrations were officially organized under the government for the last ten years when the BRS government was in power. He said that the Bathukamma celebrations have been organized by the party for the last two years. He said that this was a testament to the importance that BRS gives to Telangana culture and traditions.

KTR asked senior party leaders and corporators to actively participate in these Bathukamma celebrations to be held under the women’s wing and make these celebrations a success.

It was suggested that arrangements be made to create a festive atmosphere at the People’s Plaza with Bathukamma songs and games. The party requested all women in Hyderabad to participate in large numbers and make these celebrations a success.