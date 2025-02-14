Perni dance performance enthrall audience

Bhupalapally: The magnificent Perini dance performance by artistes enthrall the audiences at an event held at the Kakatiya Kalakshetra Kotagullu here on Thursday. The programme was held under the auspices of the De-partment of Culture. Under the guidance of Guru Perini Sandeep and with the cooperation of Telangana Language and Culture Department Director Mamidi Harikrishna, 20 dancers, supervised by director Shravan Victory Apuri, performed Perini dances for 50 minutes.

The government specifically selected Kotagullu to highlight the importance of Perini dance for future generations.

Sandeep mentioned that this program aims to showcase the Kakatiya’s sculptural wealth before the world. The Perini dance team expressed gratitude to Mamidi Harikrishna for his support in organizing the event.