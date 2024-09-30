  • Menu
Petition seeks HYDRA-like entity in Nizamabad

Petition seeks HYDRA-like entity in Nizamabad
“As per the order of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, we want to set up systems similar to HYDRA in our Nizamabad districts as well,” said Dr Kesavulu, Chairman of Intellectual Association.

Nizamabad: “As per the order of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, we want to set up systems similar to HYDRA in our Nizamabad districts as well,” said Dr Kesavulu, Chairman of Intellectual Association.

On Sunday, he submitted a petition to TPCC Chief Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud at the MLA quarter during which he explained about the encroachment of the Phulong river in the heart of Nizamabad from Gayatri Nagar to Mubarak Nagar.

“This was completely encroached upon by illegal constructions,” he said. “There is no one who cares about the ponds and lakes here. We are seeking a full-scale action against the encroachment of Bondem pond in Nagaram,” he said.

