Petition seeks more AEOs for Crop Survey
Gadwal: Under the leadership of the Jogulamba Gadwal District AEO’s Union, a petition was submitted to District Agriculture Officer Sakriya Naik regarding concerns about the upcoming Digital Crop Survey (DCS). The AEOs, on Friday, expressed that while other States are assigning one officer for every 1,000 acres for this survey, in Telangana, a single AEO is being tasked with covering 6,000 to 10,000 acres, which they believe is a grave injustice.
All AEOs from various mandals submitted the petition, urging the district agriculture officer to resolve this issue promptly. The event was attended by District AEO Association President Lokaraju, along with other AEOs.
